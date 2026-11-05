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Whole-Roasted Cabbage Pie With Yogurt and Dill
By Dan Barber,3 days ago
This started as a fine-dining technique, a whole head of cabbage roasted for hours until it's as tender and savory as a braised piece of meat, and it turns out it's one of the easiest things you can do at home: Salt it, oil it, wrap it and let the oven do the work. Sugarcone's pointed shape is the reason I love making it with this cabbage. Once it's pressed flat and cut into wedges, every slice shows the layers.