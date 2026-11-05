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After funding cuts, Waterville genetics lab teams up with Canadian firm
By Laurie Schreiber,3 days ago
GenoTyping Center of America, a genetic testing firm in Waterville, formed a partnership with Toronto-based data platform to expand the reach of both companies. The partnership is with SoftMouse.NET, a cloud-based animal data platform. “Researchers have long managed colony records and genotyping results in separate systems and workflows,” said Michael...