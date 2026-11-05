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Cleveland Metroparks Owl Hoot-enanny on Saturday
2 days ago
A celebration of owls and raptors to discover why these incredible creatures play an important role in our ecosystems from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 7 at Cleveland Metroparks North Chagrin Nature Center — North Chagrin Reservation. Meet live owls during engaging talks and see free-flying raptors. Enjoy a fun scavenger hunt, attempt an obstacle course, and make creative crafts during this family-friendly event. Also, enjoy lunch from the Cleveland Metroparks Food Truck.
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