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Deli Employee Assaulted by Group During Downtown Brooklyn Robbery
By BK Reader Staff,3 days ago
Police are looking for a group they say assaulted a 73-year-old employee and robbed a deli in Downtown Brooklyn. The incident happened on Oct. 28 at around 9:00am inside 115 Willoughby St. Police say three individuals entered the store and approached the 73-year-old employee before striking him in the face. After punching the victim in the face, they removed property from the store and fled. More on this from News 12 Brooklyn.