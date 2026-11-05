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Family Playbill: Family-Friendly Theater Shows in the Region
By Angela Gartner,3 days ago
Bring your family to the theater this season in Northeast Ohio. There are plenty of family-friendly shows happenings throughout November and into December in the greater Cleveland/Akron area. November 6. Scriptless in Seattle Live. Enjoy a family-friendly comedy show featuring hilarious sketches, improvised musicals, games and more. 7-9 p.m. BAYarts,...