undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Former NASA official to lead Canadian Space Agency
By Jeff Foust,2 days ago
WASHINGTON — The Canadian government has picked a former NASA chief economist to lead the nation’s space agency as it navigates changes to NASA’s exploration plans. Jeff Foust writes about space policy, commercial space, and related topics for SpaceNews. He earned a Ph.D. in planetary sciences from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a bachelor’s degree with honors in geophysics and planetary science... More by Jeff Foust.