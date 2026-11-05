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Gordon and Rita Inge acquire Deltaville yacht businesses
By Southside Sentinel,3 days ago
Gordon and Rita Inge are proud to announce their purchase of Deltaville Yachting Center and Chesapeake Yacht Sales (DYC-CYS) from Lew and Onna Grimm, who have owned and operated DYC-CYS since 2001. The acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for the two established marine businesses, with a commitment to preserving their traditions while continuing to build for the future.