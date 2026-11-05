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Glassell Park restaurant gets national recognition, a Bartender of the Year in Los Feliz and more food and drink news
2 days ago
Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news. Glassell Park—Dunsmoor has landed on OpenTable’s Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2026, one of five Southern California honorees announced Wednesday. The restaurant at 3501 Eagle Rock Blvd. specializes in Southern-inspired dishes prepared with live-fire cooking. OpenTable based its selections on more than 11 million verified diner reviews and dining metrics, including ratings and reservation demand. The Eastsider.