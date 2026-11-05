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Three Drug Traffickers Sentenced in Berkeley County, With Investigation Reaching Maryland
By Dianah Gibson,3 days ago
A drug trafficking investigation spanning West Virginia and Maryland has resulted in prison sentences for three men accused of distributing dangerous drugs throughout the Eastern Panhandle. Two Martinsburg residents, 38-year-old Brenton Berens and 40-year-old Shannon Smith, have each been sentenced to 60 months in prison for their roles in an...
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