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Here’s how the Trump administration may face pushback from a Democrat-controlled Congress
By Jory Heckman,3 days ago
Congressional Democrats are gearing to challenge the Trump administration’s shakeup of the federal workforce as the majority party in both the House and Senate. Following major wins in Tuesday’s midterm elections, lawmakers in the minority party so far under President Donald Trump’s second term are preparing to take on committee leadership roles that will make it harder for the administration to keep reshaping the federal government.