undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
50 Years Ago, Assault On Precinct 13 Proved Who John Carpenter Would Become
3 days ago
The 1970s were a volatile period of social, political, and cultural transformation in America. It was the decade that saw the Watergate scandal, a new era of the Civil Rights Movement, and the Attica prison riots, as well as a slowly growing wave of gang violence that would reach its crescendo in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. This transformation was sudden and ever-present: America was less than 20 years removed from televisions becoming a household fixture, meaning that every facet of the country’s chaotic metamorphosis was being beamed straight into people’s homes.