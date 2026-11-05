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FOUR MINNESOTA RACES NEED RECOUNTS
3 days ago
Let the counting continue. There are still four races from Tuesday’s election that fall in the range for a recount. The Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office says four races in Minnesota are still close enough to fall within the margins of a publicly funded recount. Starting in Congressional District 1, Democrat Jake Johnson leads incumbent Republican Brad Finstad by 323 votes. In state Senate District 4, incumbent DFL state Senator Rob Kupec is only four votes behind his Republican challenger Austin Peterson. Only four votes difference out of more than 36,000 cast. In state Senate District 33, Republican Karin Housley leads Democrat Nat Smith by only 42 votes. And finally, in state House District 32A, Republican Nolan West and Democrat Amanda Matchett are separated by 22 votes. The State Canvassing Board must certify results by November 19.