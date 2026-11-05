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Middleton Schools Honor Roll: First Quarter Students Named
By Jon Ross Myers,3 days ago
The first grading period is in the books for Hardeman County Schools, and dozens of Middleton students have their names on the Middleton honor roll lists to show for it. The district’s first-quarter Principal’s Honor Roll and Honor Roll results were published Thursday, Nov. 5, and they include 110 students from Middleton Elementary School and Middleton High School.