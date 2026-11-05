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Appeals Court Tosses Nassau County's Transgender Athlete Ban, Handing James a Win
By Quinn Mercer,2 days ago
A New York appeals court on Wednesday struck down Nassau County's policy barring transgender athletes from competing in accordance with their gender identity at county-run sports facilities, reversing a lower court decision that had upheld the ban just over a year earlier. The ruling found that the policy, championed by Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, violated both the state's Human Rights Law and Civil Rights Law.