undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
MCHP Spruce Pine Health Center Grand Opening
2 days ago
Friday, November 6th is the grand opening of Mountain Community Health Partnership’s new headquarters in Spruce Pine. The new location is an integrated health clinic providing expanded primary care, behavioral health, an in-house pharmacy. The 20,000-square-foot building marks a milestone in MCHP’s commitment to providing healthcare services in the region. This expansion establishes MCHP’s new Spruce Pine Health Center, which joins existing MCHP locations: Bakersville, Burnsville, and Celo Health Centers, and the Bakersville Dental Clinic. MCHP has been dedicated to providing compassionate, community-based rural health care since 1947.
3