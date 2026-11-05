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Dana Lee Haynes, 78
2 days ago
Dana Lee Haynes, 78, of Mt. Olivet, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, at his home. Born Oct. 14, 1948, in Montgomery County, he was the son of the late Earl Taylor and Julia Allaine Hill Haynes. He was a hard working man who took pride in his work and truly enjoyed what he did. He was dedicated to his faith, serving as a lay minister and teaching Sunday school. He also cherished traveling with his wife, creating many wonderful memories together throughout their journey in life.