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Inter Miami's MLS Cup rivals beware - Lionel Messi is entering 'scary hours' in what could be his last dance with Luis Suarez
By Tom Hindle,2 days ago
The Argentine is playing some of his best football at the right time for Inter Miami, which could make the Herons back-to-back cup champions. It's hard to tell whether Lionel Messi got lucky or not. But that's probably the point. When he rose between two New England Revolution defenders to knock a loose ball that spun tantalizingly in the air, it seemed like Messi was trying to knock the ball to himself. It looked like one of those signature moments. A flash of genius. The touch that no one else saw.