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UN's Peacekeeping Mission in Western Sahara Enters Liquidation Phase After Mandate Expires
By Associated Press,3 days ago
LAAYOUNE, Western Sahara (AP) — The U.N. peacekeeping mission in the disputed territory of Western Sahara will start repatriating personnel, closing a dozen facilities and disposing of equipment as part of a “liquidation phase” following a U.S.-Russia standoff at the Security Council last week. The mission’s abrupt...