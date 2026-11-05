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LSU News: Former LSU QB Joe Burrow shines in Week 8
By Caleb Yaccarino,2 days ago
Welcome to Tiger Tales, a daily roundup of LSU and college sports news!. For years, LSU has produced some of the best talent in the NFL, but sometimes, fans of the Tigers may forget where certain players have landed or how they are doing years later. Looking at Week 8 of the NFL Season, there were some incredible performances, especially in the Tennessee Titans matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.