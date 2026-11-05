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Sidelined 3 Goes All In On A Steamy Love Triangle In This Exclusive Trailer
3 days ago
Dallas and Drayton are about to hit the field for their final play. Elite Daily can exclusively premiere the trailer for Sidelined 3: End Game, the climactic last installment in the Wattpad-inspired romance series. As the clip reveals, the high school sweethearts are facing their biggest hurdle yet after their rollercoaster relationship has evolved into a tricky love triangle.