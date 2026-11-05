undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Heavy rains flood towns, dozens rescued on Georgia-Tennessee border
By The Associated Press,3 days ago
McCAYSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Thunderstorms caused record flooding overnight in twin towns straddling the Georgia-Tennessee border, submerging some buildings to their rooflines on Thursday as emergency responders rescued dozens of people. The storms dropped heavy rain across a mountainous area that drains into the Toccoa River between McCaysville, Georgia,...