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Gong Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Liron Shtraichman as Chief R&D Officer
By INSIGHTS,3 days ago
Additionally, company named Guy Havusha as CISO as Gong accelerates its next wave of Revenue AI innovation. Gong, the leader in revenue AI, today announced the appointment of Liron Shtraichman as Chief R&D (research & development) Officer and Guy Havusha as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). These leadership moves come...