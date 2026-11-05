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Kaskaskia College Honors 10 Sonography Graduates
By rjprice,3 days ago
Kaskaskia College recognized 10 diagnostic medical sonography graduates during its annual pinning ceremony October seventh in Centralia. All 10 passed the national Sonography Principles and Instrumentation examination this summer, completing one of two requirements for their professional credential. Graduates are now pursuing specialty exams in abdominal imaging or obstetrics and gynecology. Natalia Mendoza Salcedo of Olney received the Outstanding Student Award. About 80 family members, friends and faculty attended the ceremony at the college’s Jane Knight Auditorium.