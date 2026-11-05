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Three new members elected to Farnsworth Art Museum's Board of Trustees
3 days ago
ROCKLAND — Three new members have been elected to the Farnsworth Art Museum's Board of Trustees: Brett Haynie, Coby Lerner, and Nada Stirratt. According to a Farnsworth news release, the three new trustees bring a wealth of professional experience and diverse perspectives to the Farnsworth, with distinguished careers spanning hospitality, the performing arts, strategic planning, nonprofit leadership, media, and technology.