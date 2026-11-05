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Harbor Picture Company Opens Massive New Flagship Studio in Hudson Square
By Nolan Keegan,2 days ago
Harbor Picture Company has opened a sprawling new flagship studio in Manhattan's Hudson Square neighborhood, packing three Dolby Atmos mix stages, six colour suites, seven sound editorial rooms, and five VFX Flame rooms into a single post-production hub. The facility also houses two theatrical colour grading rooms, two 7.1 surround mixing stages, two animation and design suites, and three ADR/voice-over booths.
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