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3 Keys to beating UCLA and how to watch
By GopherNation,3 days ago
How to watch the Gophers vs UCLA and 3 keys to a Minnesota win. Sports are not always kind. I may not be over the loss at Indiana last week, but the team better be. The 2026 Gophers have given us a couple of elite memories this season and a couple of forgettable games in the state of Indiana. But we have another chance at a ranked win at home. Can the Gophers give the Bruins their first loss of the season?