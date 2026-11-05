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Tulane undergraduates identify previously undescribed pelvic muscle attachment that could affect hip surgery
By Jon Ross Myers,2 days ago
Two Tulane University undergraduates discovered a previously undescribed muscle attachment deep in the pelvis during cadaver dissection in 2024, a finding that researchers say could have implications for hip surgery. Fox News Digital reported on Nov. 5, 2026, that the discovery was made by Dominic Roy and Cooper Bruce, then...