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Old Dublin Bookshop to open on South High Street next month with books, coffee
By WSYX Staff,3 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new independent bookstore is preparing to open in historic Dublin, bringing new books, a children’s section and coffee to South High Street. The Old Dublin Bookshop plans to open along South High Street with new books in every genre, including a special section for kids. The shop will also serve coffee from Charlie Bear Coffee Co.