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Wiscasset eyes more planning help on waterfront, energy
By SUSAN JOHNS,3 days ago
Wiscasset is making another try at funding to craft a waterfront master plan. Selectmen Nov. 3 agreed to have town staff and Selectman Cassaundra Rose pick an adaptation practitioner, coordinate with a community organization and submit a letter of intent to the Climate Smart Communities Initiative (CSCI).The Initiative offers grants of about $75,000 to $115,000, according to an Oct. 28 memo to the selectboard from Rose and town staff.