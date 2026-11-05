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Woman to serve 20 years for armed Parsonsfield home invasion
By Riley Coron, WGME,3 days ago
PARSONSFIELD, Maine (WGME) -- A York woman will spend 20 years behind bars for breaking into a home in Parsonsfield armed with a gun before attacking and biting a homeowner. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Kinley MacDonald was found guilty on Oct. 30 for burglary, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and assault.
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