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Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers Update: Seeking Information on Local Armed Robbery and Fraud Cases
3 days ago
Baton Rouge Police are actively seeking the public’s help to identify suspects involved in recent armed robberies and financial fraud across the Capital Region. Collaborating with Crime Stoppers, local authorities emphasize the critical role community vigilance plays in keeping neighborhoods safe during the holiday season. Investigators are currently working...
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