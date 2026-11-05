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El Paso Veterans Day celebrations bring parades, ceremonies, community events across the Borderland
By El Paso Matters Staff,3 days ago
Communities across the Borderland are preparing to honor military veterans with parades, ceremonies and celebrations in the days leading up to Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11. The observances come as El Paso County recognized retired Army Staff Sgt. Sheila Y. Anthony as its Veteran of the Year. Anthony was...
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