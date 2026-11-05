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DSU Salutes: National Veterans & Military Families Month 2026
3 days ago
Service. Sacrifice. Legacy. This November, Delaware State University proudly honors veterans, service members, and military families through a month of remembrance, recognition, fellowship, educational outreach, and community service. Through DSU Salutes, we celebrate those whose service and sacrifice have strengthened our nation while recognizing the families, organizations, and communities that...