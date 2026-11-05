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More Details On How The Giants Tried To Sabotage The Bears Jeffery Simmons Trade
By Erik Lambert,2 days ago
The Chicago Bears dropped a bombshell last week when they secured star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans for two 1st round picks and change. It is the biggest move the organization has made since the Khalil Mack blockbuster eight years ago. This time felt different, though. Unlike back then, the Bears have the quarterback and head coach in place to take full advantage of it. So one can understand why fans are so excited about the next few months.