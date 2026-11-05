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Adam Driver Calls Michael Mann’s ‘Heat 2’ Script “A Missile,” Confirms Otis Wardell Villain Role
By Edward Davis,2 days ago
Michael Mann has spent years developing “Heat 2,” and according to Adam Driver, the screenplay delivers. The actor, who is preparing to reunite with Mann after “Ferrari,” calls the script “a missile,” confirms his involvement as the film’s villain, and reveals that the famously meticulous director is personally taking him around Los Angeles to prepare for the role.