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‘Tender Loving Care’ Trailer: Mike Leigh Returns With An Acclaimed Drama About Family & Britain’s Social Care System
By Edward Davis,2 days ago
Mike Leigh has spent more than five decades examining the tensions, frustrations, and occasional absurdities of everyday British life. Following the prickly family drama “Hard Truths,” the veteran filmmaker returns with “Tender Loving Care,” a new film about aging, friendship, family obligations, and the pressures facing Britain’s social care system. Bleecker Street has released the official trailer ahead of its December theatrical debut.