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Colorado voters reject amendment making hunting and fishing a constitutional right
By Colorado Capitol News Alliance,2 days ago
This story was produced as part of the Colorado Captiol News Alliance. It first appeared at coloradosun.com. Colorado voters Tuesday rejected a ballot measure brought by conservatives and backed by national hunting groups that would have enshrined a right to hunt, fish and harvest wildlife in the state constitution and establish those activities as the preferred means of managing wildlife populations.
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