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Heavy rain prompts flood emergency in southeast Tennessee, Emergency Operations Center activated
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey,3 days ago
Areas of southeast Tennessee saw flash flood states of emergency Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The state has since activated its Emergency Operations Center. Why It Matters. The weather system prompted flooding in Polk County, Tennessee. For Context. Flash flooding triggered a state of emergency in McCaysville,...