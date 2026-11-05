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This TP-Link Wi-Fi 7 Travel Router Is 27% Off for This Early Black Friday Deal
By Pradershika Sharma,3 days ago
A novel solution for connecting to the internet on the go, the TP-Link Roam 7 travel router is now down to $87.99 from $119.99 in an early Black Friday deal—marking its lowest price to date, according to price trackers. This is not a full-size home router but, as the name suggests, a compact travel companion that measures roughly the size of a paperback book, with foldable antennas so it slips easily into a bag.