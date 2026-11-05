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Community Library Notes: Dark nights, brilliant mysteries: where to begin with Agatha Christie
By David Morris,3 days ago
The arrival of cooler temperatures and shorter days pairs exceptionally well with a good murder mystery and few authors are better suited to the moment than Agatha Christie. She is one of the world’s most beloved authors and the most successful fiction novelist in publishing history, with her books selling in the billions. Beyond her achievements as a novelist, she is also the most successful female playwright of all time. Her mysteries combine suspense, intrigue and unforgettable characters, while her genius lies in surprising the reader without cheating them. Her endings astonish us not because the answer comes from nowhere, but because we failed to see what was right in front of us.