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Today In Aviation History: First Flight of the Renard R.36
By Austin Hancock,3 days ago
On this day in aviation history, 89 years ago (November 5, 1937), the Renard R.36 took flight for the first time. Designed by Belgian aircraft engineer Alfred Renard, the all-metal, single-seat fighter was developed as a potential replacement for the Belgian Air Force’s aging Fairey Firefly IIM biplanes. The prototype, registered OO-ARW, represented an important effort to modernize Belgium’s fighter force during the years leading up to WWII. The R.36 was developed from Renard’s earlier Epervier fighter design, which had failed to secure a Belgian government order. Unlike the biplanes then serving with the Belgian Air Force, the R.36 featured a streamlined, low-wing monoplane configuration, retractable landing gear, and an enclosed cockpit. Powered by a Hispano-Suiza V-12 engine, the aircraft was designed to combine modern aerodynamic performance with substantial firepower.