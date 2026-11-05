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Today In Hip Hop History: Tupac Shakur’s First Posthumous Album ‘Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory’ Turns 30 Years Old!
By Sha Be Allah,3 days ago
On this date in 1996, just 53 days after the tragic death of Tupac Amaru Shakur, Death Row Records released what would become one of the most haunting and influential albums in Hip Hop history. Recorded under his Makaveli alias, The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory arrived on November 5, 1996, through Death Row Records and Interscope, delivering a chilling final statement from an artist whose life, music, and untimely death had already transformed the culture forever.