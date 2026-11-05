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Magic: The Gathering: Maya Hawke Joins Legendary & Hasbro's Live-Action Movie In Key Role
3 days ago
The live-action Magic: The Gathering movie from Legendary Entertainment and Hasbro Entertainment we heard about earlier this year has added its first cast member. According to Deadline (first reported by Daniel Richtman), Maya Hawke will play one of the lead roles in the project, which is based on the massively popular tabletop and digital collectible card game.