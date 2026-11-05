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Just How Big are Moose
By Jen Fitschen, BSc Computer Science and Oceanography,3 days ago
Read all the way to the end – we save the one detail most people never think about for last. Have You Ever Wondered How Big A Moose Actually Is? The moose is one of the biggest members of the deer family, and its size is truly awe-inspiring. The species can easily reach 6 feet (1.83 m) at their shoulders, and males weigh between 800–1,500 lb (363-680 kg).