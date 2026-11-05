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Happy for You, Sad for Me
By Reviewed by Gary Drevitch,3 days ago
Research shows that infertility can trigger painful social comparisons, envy, and feelings of isolation. Jealousy over another person's pregnancy often reflects grief and longing rather than resentment. Setting healthy boundaries can protect emotional well-being without sacrificing relationships. Self-compassion and social support can help reduce shame and promote well-being during infertility.