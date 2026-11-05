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T-Therapeutics reloads with a $133M megaround for bispecifics
By Gwendolyn Wu,2 days ago
T cell engager drugmaker T-Therapeutics has raised a fresh $133 million Series B round to spark clinical development of its cancer and immune drugs, the company said Thursday. Its lead program, a bispecific antibody called “TTX-008,” targets an unspecified “pan-tumor driver.” A second experimental treatment, “TTX-018,” is designed to treat autoimmune conditions. Neither is in human testing yet. The venture funding will help the company generate proof-of-concept data for both drugs.