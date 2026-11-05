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Everybody Wants to Do Shabbat Dinner at Erin Foster and Simon Tikhman’s Cozy, Playful LA Home
By Michelle Ruiz,2 days ago
The recently dropped third season of the hit Netflix rom-com Nobody Wants This begins with a picture of domestic bliss: Kristen Bell and Adam Brody’s characters cheerfully lugging boxes and eating pizza sans dishes—living together at last. The fictional romance between the witty podcaster and “hot rabbi” is inspired by that of series creator Erin Foster and her husband Simon Tikhman, albeit loosely. Like Bell’s Joanne, Foster converted to Judaism before their wedding in 2019; unlike Brody’s Noah, Tikhman is a music executive, not a rabbi—but art is still intermingling with life.