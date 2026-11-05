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We Have To Talk…
By regionweather,3 days ago
It’s November, sure, but after what we’ve had the last couple of weeks, it’s about to feel a LOT colder around here. There’s a trough to our northwest today that will swing in later this evening into tonight with colder air. You’ll feel it tomorrow with temps likely holding in the 40s. Combined with our cold wind it will feel like the 20s and 30s at times all the way through Sunday morning. Unusual for this time of year, no…but the change will be noticeable. Take a look at the upcoming “feels like” temps through Sunday morning. Brr!