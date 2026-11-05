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Conservative Peapack-Gladstone councilman to challenge Bramnick in GOP primary
By David Wildstein,3 days ago
A conservative Peapack-Gladstone councilman who recently coined the term “Transpublican” to describe Republicans he considers insufficiently conservative says he will challenge State Sen. Jon Bramnick (R-Westfield) in next year’s Republican primary. Sweeney, who won his first term on the Borough Council last year, announced his candidacy in...