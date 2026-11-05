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Stats and Snaps - 2026 Week 8, Eagles vs. Commanders
By MattInBrisVegas,2 days ago
Washington gets a much-needed win against a struggling divisional rival. Watching Sunday’s ultimately decisive win against Tanner McKee and the injury-ravaged Philadelphia Eagles, I couldn’t escape the feeling that there is the nucleus of a good football team, struggling to escape the grip of poor coaching and preparation. On this occasion, that team broke free toward the end of the first half to overcome a 7-point deficit and hand a 10-27 loss to their division rival, on the way to earning its second win in seven games.